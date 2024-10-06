Hurricane Helene Exposed As 'Engineered Weapon' as Part of Elite's Land Grab Project

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hurricane Helene tore through Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, unleashing catastrophic winds and relentless rain, leaving behind a trail of suffering. In the wake of this disaster, the Biden-Harris administration was quick to assert that this hurricane settles the debate on man-made climate change.
But does it really? Or does the fact that Helene defied nature’s laws and behaved like a finely calibrated weapon suggest there is something deeper and more sinister lurking behind this narrative?
