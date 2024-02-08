Create New Account
Drink Along w #beerandgear 105: Huss Brewing Brown Cow Imperial Chocolate Milk Stout 4.75/5*
Beer and Gear
Published 18 hours ago

"The Perfect Beer For Arizona Chilly Months" Pima seemed to think so. lol

Not too far off. This is a solid brew, well crafted and tasty.

Running 8.2 for the ABV, 9.2 (?) For the IBUs and the SRM is best guessed as a solid, rich 98.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one w us.

Big 3

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

