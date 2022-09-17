The Fall of the Soul: A Neoplatonic View On Our Devolution Into Physical Matter

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Source: Eric Steinhart "Plotinus - The Fall of the Soul"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJgeKlPZxmY
www.ericsteinhart.com
"Plotinus, Inception and the levels of the self": https://www.philosophyforlife.org/blog/plotinus-inception-and-the-levels-of-the-self
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b