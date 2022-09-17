The Fall of the Soul: A Neoplatonic View On Our Devolution Into Physical Matter

57 views • September 17, 2022

"Plotinus, Inception and the levels of the self": https://www.philosophyforlife.org/blog/plotinus-inception-and-the-levels-of-the-self

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