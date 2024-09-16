BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Let’s Follow Trump & RFK Jr’s Lead… It’s Time to Unite Against the Establishment | Kristi Leigh
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
45 views • 7 months ago

During this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, Jeff airs his latest interview with Kristi Leigh on her PatriotTV show Counter Narrative. They discuss RFK Jr joining the Trump campaign, and what that means for the 2024 Election and beyond. The key thing to remember is that the two campaigns are joining forces when it comes to their common issues, which focus primarily on the chronic disease epidemic, the corporate capture of our government and the rogue Deep State intelligence agencies, as well as a variety of other issues including getting out of wars, shutting down the border and reigning in inflation.


Follow Jeff Dornik on Pickax at https://pickax.com/jeffdornik


Join the rebellion against mediocrity with pure, bold, and breathtakingly smooth coffee from Supermassive Black Coffee that defies corporate control and celebrates organic craftsmanship. Order today using code JEFF for 30% off! https://supermassiveblackcoffee.com


electiondonald trumpmagarobert f kennedy jrrfk jrcounter narrative2024 electionkristi leighjeff dornikmahapatriottv
