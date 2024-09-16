Let’s Follow Trump & RFK Jr’s Lead… It’s Time to Unite Against the Establishment | Kristi Leigh

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, Jeff airs his latest interview with Kristi Leigh on her PatriotTV show Counter Narrative. They discuss RFK Jr joining the Trump campaign, and what that means for the 2024 Election and beyond. The key thing to remember is that the two campaigns are joining forces when it comes to their common issues, which focus primarily on the chronic disease epidemic, the corporate capture of our government and the rogue Deep State intelligence agencies, as well as a variety of other issues including getting out of wars, shutting down the border and reigning in inflation.
