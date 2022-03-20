"You Can't Hide This Anymore" - Edward Dowd Breaks Down the CDC Data and Explains Why He Thinks There Will Be Consequences

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Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Dowd discussed the financial and moral implications of fraudulent data from the COVID-19 vaccine trials.
Dowd, a managing director with BlackRock from 2002 to 2012, said, “what tipped me off to the fraud” was when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it wouldn’t release the trial data for 75 years. He knew something wasn’t right.
"The rate of change [in all-cause mortality] is the smoking gun. The rate of change and the acceleration into mandates and boosters. Basically, in my mind, it's case closed."
SEE FULL VIDEO AT
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/chd-tv-rfk-jr-defender-blackrock-edward-dowd-fda-cover-up/