BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - January 21 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
151 views • 3 months ago

January 21, 2025

rt.com


Donald Trump storms back to Washington with big plans and the ink still wet on the slew of executive orders he signs into law on day one. But the clock is ticking on his pledge to stop the Ukrainian Conflict in 24 hours. The MAGA leader calls it the Golden Age of America, but his so-called Manifest Destiny of expanding the nation has the world up in arms. The Panama Canal is in the crosshairs, but Panama is vowing to fight his imperial goals. The United Nations raises the alarm over Israeli settler attacks in the West Bank, accusing them of violating international law. That's just a day after hostages are exchanged between Israel and Hamas.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

Keywords
newsrussiart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy