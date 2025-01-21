RT News - January 21 2025 6AM GMT

January 21, 2025

Donald Trump storms back to Washington with big plans and the ink still wet on the slew of executive orders he signs into law on day one. But the clock is ticking on his pledge to stop the Ukrainian Conflict in 24 hours. The MAGA leader calls it the Golden Age of America, but his so-called Manifest Destiny of expanding the nation has the world up in arms. The Panama Canal is in the crosshairs, but Panama is vowing to fight his imperial goals. The United Nations raises the alarm over Israeli settler attacks in the West Bank, accusing them of violating international law. That's just a day after hostages are exchanged between Israel and Hamas.









