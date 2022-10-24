Counterattack of numerous forces of the AFU in the Donbass repulsed

🇷🇺🇺🇦Scouts of the special forces battalion, supported by artillery units of the People's Militia of the DPR, repulsed the counterattack of numerous forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbass
Due to the skillful use of minefields and artillery fire, which was corrected with the help of UAVs, as well as the resilience of the scouts, the attack was repulsed with heavy losses for the AFU. An armored personnel carrier and infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed, as well as a large number of AFU manpower.
Source @Intel Slava Z
