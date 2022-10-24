Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Counterattack of numerous forces of the AFU in the Donbass repulsed
620 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published a month ago |
Shop now

🇷🇺🇺🇦Scouts of the special forces battalion, supported by artillery units of the People's Militia of the DPR, repulsed the counterattack of numerous forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbass

Due to the skillful use of minefields and artillery fire, which was corrected with the help of UAVs, as well as the resilience of the scouts, the attack was repulsed with heavy losses for the AFU. An armored personnel carrier and infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed, as well as a large number of AFU manpower.

Source @Intel Slava Z

Keywords
counterattackafurepulsed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket