In this powerful talk, P.W. Singer shows how the widespread use of robots in war is changing the realities of combat. He shows us scenarios straight out of science fiction -- that now may not be so fictitious.

P.W. Singer • TED2009 - P.W. Singer is a military analyst.

Source : https://www.ted.com/talks/p_w_singer_military_robots_and_the_future_of_war

In P.W. Singer's most recent book, "Wired for War," he studies robotic and drone warfighters -- and explores how these new war machines are changing the very nature of human conflict. He has also written on other facets of modern war, including private armies and child soldiers.