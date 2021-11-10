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Cosmic Disclosures
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59 views • November 10, 2021
Hidden E.T. Civilizations
planet EARTH is teeming with alien life. Some alien civilizations have lived here for a very long time. Some are older than humans themselves. Emery Smith reports on various biospheres around the world that are perfectly adapted to the requirements of life forms from distant worlds. There are bases deep under the ice of Antarctica or water creatures inhabiting the depths of the oceans. Most are human or human-like. Some can change their shape to avoid attracting attention among the human family
planet EARTH is teeming with alien life. Some alien civilizations have lived here for a very long time. Some are older than humans themselves. Emery Smith reports on various biospheres around the world that are perfectly adapted to the requirements of life forms from distant worlds. There are bases deep under the ice of Antarctica or water creatures inhabiting the depths of the oceans. Most are human or human-like. Some can change their shape to avoid attracting attention among the human family
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