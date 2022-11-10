What Are the Spheres of Government?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, I address some of the confusion that confronts God's people who are not reasoning from the Bible concerning spheres of government. What areas does God expect us to take personal responsibility for? What responsibilities do the Family and Church have? What areas are the sole responsibility of the Civil sphere of government and which has it usurped? The answers are critical and foundational to your liberty.