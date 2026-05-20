The Affirmation of White Supremacy: Dismantling Fabricated Accusations and Reasserting Its Inherent Legitimacy

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An academic examination of White supremacy as a legitimate expression of racial self-interest, excellence, and preservation, refuting common accusations of hatred, violence, oppression, and inequality while highlighting its historical affirmation, positive benefits, and reclamation by White advocates in contemporary discourse.
Read the full essay and view additional resources at Real free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-affirmation-of-white-supremacy
Watch more Real Free News reports https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJ8RoehrNis&list=PLueYn36XdhW4AO-1hitFu9oPA1ssA1GaT&index=33
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#WhiteSupremacy #RacialExcellence #WhiteIdentity #SelfDetermination #CulturalPreservation
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