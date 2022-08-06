🚨🚨 'DEEPLY TROUBLING' revelations from FBI testimony: 'NOW is the time to choose' 🚨🚨

The Senate Judiciary Committee's latest hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray showcased just how little he knows about what’s happening in his department (or how little he's willing to admit). Glenn breaks down the latest revelations, from the "deeply troubling" memos sent to the entire department regarding "domestic extremists" to the shocking connections between the FBI's Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping debacle and the January 6 investigations. And he has some advice for FBI agents: "Now is the time to choose: Are you on the side of truth and real justice, or are you just standing on the sidelines?"

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