Quo Vadis





July 31, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for July 29, 2023.





My beloved children:





I OFFER YOU MY HEART SO THAT YOU COME TO ME AND SHELTER IN it.





In My Heart you will find the Divine Love from which you can feed and from My Heart I offer everyone "The Light" that they need to work and act within My Will:





It is the light that does not go out because it is the Morning Star.





It is the light that illuminated and illuminates My Disciples.





It is the delicate light that illuminates everything, without leaving the eyes resentful.





It is the light of mystical silence, which embraced all humanity.





THAT LIGHT IS MY MOTHER, WHOM I LOVE AND LIVES INSIDE MY HEART, INTERCEDING FOR HUMANITY.





IT IS THAT ENCOUNTER WITH LOVE THAT BEARS FRUIT OF ETERNAL LIFE.





It is at this moment that humanity must welcome and not turn away from My Mother, because My Mother previously achieved great miracles through obedience and at this moment she achieves great miracles from My House, interceding for each one of you.





My children, I constantly bless you and you must do the same: bless each other.





It is not necessary to exaggerate the greeting or farewell, with a "God bless you" or "blessings" is enough; without forgetting that the "shows" or shows are the way of acting of the Devil.





THE MOMENT IN WHICH HUMANITY TESTS THE PAIN AND CRUELTY OF THE HUMAN CREATURE IS VERY NEAR.





The moment in which humanity will pale before the fulfillment of the Prophecies, is very close; so much so that they will listen to the cries of humanity that has despised My Word and they will listen to the cries of those who have accepted to adulterate My Word and find themselves in front of all My People.





My children, it is very important that you strengthen each other, that you be discreet and observant of each sign and each sign as they pass by.





Pray My children, pray, a new disease is looming for the skin and the respiratory system; it is very aggressive and invasive and is transmitted in a short time.





TO FIGHT THIS DISEASE TAKE PINEAPPLE OR PINEAPPLE, AS IT IS KNOWN WHERE YOU LIVE.





Add three slices of the fruit and a leaf of the same plant being cooked and drink a liter of this mixture little by little during the day for several days.





The plant called GORDOLOBO will help them too.





Pray, My children, pray, the war has ceased to be a specter and has become a reality: the most fatal nightmare that the creature will face.





Pray, My children, pray, humanity feels collapsing in the face of the spiritual emptiness that overwhelms them and it will join what leads it to not feel loneliness. My Heart suffers for it.





Pray children, pray for Mexico, for Ecuador, for Colombia, for Costa Rica, for Chile, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Italy, Spain, Taiwan and the United States: they are shaken.





KEEP IN MIND MY CHILDREN THAT PRAYER WITH THE HEART, WITH A PURPOSE AND BEING LOVE AT THIS MOMENT, IS VERY IMPORTANT.





Come closer to Me, little children.





I bless you, I call you to come to My Sacred Heart.





Your Jesus.









Thank you for supporting my channel.





May God bless you and keep you!





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_hAZ63YjPc