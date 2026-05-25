🎵Yee-ee-Ooh-la-di-oh-oh-oh!

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Irish folk rock, yodel flips, echo chamber reverb, spring reverb, tape saturation, punchy drum kit, fingerpicked acoustic guitar, mandolin tremolo, accordion drone, fiddle double-stops, upright bass, gang chant hooks, call-and-response breaks, midtempo 96 BPM, driving shuffle, rowdy release, sly swagger
[Intro]
[Acoustic Guitar Intro - fingerpicked, crisp, tape saturation]
[Accordion Drone enters, low and steady]
[Fiddle Double-Stops - sharp, rhythmic accent]
[Drum Beat enters - punchy, driving 96 BPM shuffle]
[Verse 1]
[Sly swagger vocals]
Down where the cobblestones meet with the mud,
There’s a spark in the cellar and fire in the blood.
[Mandolin Tremolo fills]
The coins in the pocket are jingling light,
But the wit in the head is a weapon tonight.
[Chorus]
[Gang Chant Hook]
Hey! Ho! Pull up a chair!
[Call-and-Response Break]
(Lead: Who’s that dancing? / Gang: Everyone there!)
[Yodel Flip]
Yee-ee-Ooh-la-di-oh! [Spring reverb splash on yodel]
We’re raising the rafters before we go!
[Verse 2]
[Driving shuffle rhythm thickens]
[Upright Bass - walking line]
The barkeep is pouring, the glasses are high,
With a wink in the mirror and truth in the lie.
[Fiddle Double-Stops - rowdy accents]
We don’t need a fortune to swagger and sway,
Just a song in the throat to chase shadows away.
[Chorus]
[Gang Chant Hook]
Hey! Ho! Pull up a chair!
[Call-and-Response Break]
(Lead: Who’s that dancing? / Gang: Everyone there!)
[Yodel Flip]
Yee-ee-Ooh-la-di-oh! [Echo chamber reverb tail]
We’re raising the rafters before we go!
[Instrumental Break]
[Rowdy Release]
[Fiddle and Mandolin Tremolo duel - fast and biting]
[Drum Kit - punchy, driving fills]
[Accordion Drone shifts chords dynamically]
[Bridge]
[Dynamic Drop - Just Fingerpicked Acoustic Guitar and Upright Bass]
The clock on the wall says it's time to repent,
But we haven't forgotten how money is spent...
[Build-up]
[Snare roll begins]
So lift up your voices and let the room shake!
[Outro Chorus]
[Maximum intensity, Rowdy Release]
[Gang Chant Hook]
Hey! Ho! Pull up a chair!
[Call-and-Response Break]
(Lead: Who’s that dancing? / Gang: Everyone there!)
[Extended Yodel Flip]
Yee-ee-Ooh-la-di-oh-oh-oh!
[Big Drum Finish]
[Fiddle Double-Stop Accent]
[Spring Reverb Decay]
[Fade out on Accordion Drone]
[End]