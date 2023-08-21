The Global Takeover and Grooming of Humanity: Revelation of the Method and Solutions

Jaymee is back to discuss the overall global agenda seeking to normalize both pedophilia and communism. Jaymee reveals how the Overton window is used to expand the societal acceptance for increasingly predatory policies and practices. The Satanic controllers has always planned on externalizing their hierarchy and openly ruling humanity. We can see the pedophile agenda now openly practiced in the school system, and the medical establishment taking dominion over the human body. Max and Jaymee discuss the transhuman agenda, the war against women, the role of police and military, the use of Orwellian language and increasing hypnotization of the collective into accepting and indeed worshipping their overlords. The duo define the issues and propose solutions and ideas for how to regain our freedom.

