Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Global Takeover and Grooming of Humanity: Revelation of the Method and Solutions
channel image
unbroken.global
3 Subscribers
236 views
Published a day ago

Jaymee is back to discuss the overall global agenda seeking to normalize both pedophilia and communism. Jaymee reveals how the Overton window is used to expand the societal acceptance for increasingly predatory policies and practices. The Satanic controllers has always planned on externalizing their hierarchy and openly ruling humanity. We can see the pedophile agenda now openly practiced in the school system, and the medical establishment taking dominion over the human body. Max and Jaymee discuss the transhuman agenda, the war against women, the role of police and military, the use of Orwellian language and increasing hypnotization of the collective into accepting and indeed worshipping their overlords. The duo define the issues and propose solutions and ideas for how to regain our freedom.

Keywords
maxglobal agendaglobal takeoverunbrokenlowenjaymee jay

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket