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US Israeli Strike on Iran in Syria
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870 views • January 15, 2021
Israeli News Live - 14 Jan 2021
Is Mike Pompeo drumming up support to fulfill the words of General Wesley Clark? Time will tell how this plays out but the clock is ticking to see something occur before Trump leaves office if he really does leave the office.
Is Mike Pompeo drumming up support to fulfill the words of General Wesley Clark? Time will tell how this plays out but the clock is ticking to see something occur before Trump leaves office if he really does leave the office.
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