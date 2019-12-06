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Episode 30 - 20191206- Staples SpotlightSpace
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Episode 30 has us at the popular office supply chain Staples for a brand new FREE service/feature that they have begun rolling out, the SpotlightSpace. The simple explanation is that it is about 800 square feet with tables, chairs, presentation screen with media hookups that you can book ad use for free. This could be anything from crafting events with children or an offsite business meeting and all at no charge. In addition to the office and computer supplies, Staples also has extensive copy, print and shipping services in addition to phone and computer repair.
Guest: Marvin Derrick
Company: Staples
Website: www.staples.com/spotlight or www.staplesconnect.com
Phone: (949) 635-1870
Address: 30511 Av. de Las Flores, RSM
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Episode 30 has us at the popular office supply chain Staples for a brand new FREE service/feature that they have begun rolling out, the SpotlightSpace. The simple explanation is that it is about 800 square feet with tables, chairs, presentation screen with media hookups that you can book ad use for free. This could be anything from crafting events with children or an offsite business meeting and all at no charge. In addition to the office and computer supplies, Staples also has extensive copy, print and shipping services in addition to phone and computer repair.
Guest: Marvin Derrick
Company: Staples
Website: www.staples.com/spotlight or www.staplesconnect.com
Phone: (949) 635-1870
Address: 30511 Av. de Las Flores, RSM
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
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