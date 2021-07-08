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WIM HOF THE ICE MAN - HIS STORY AND INCREDIBLE FEATS & A Guided Breathing Method
Charlie The Mystical Chap
Charlie The Mystical Chap
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32 views • July 08, 2021
Wim Hof has developed a method characterized by simplicity and effectiveness. The effects and applicability of this method are being investigated by various scientific institutes, including the Radboud University. Initial results have shown that the method appears to affect the autonomous nervous system and the immune system. This means that application of the Wim Hof Method (WHM) may be of particular importance in the fields of public health, sports and at many other levels.

The effectiveness of this method has been known to Wim Hof for years, which is why he wishes to share it with the world. He wants to ensure that this method will be applied on a large scale. To achieve this, his method is being scientifically investigated; he leads training sessions and workshops and gives interviews to local and international media. This report discusses how the WHM originated, what the method consists of, which physiological effects it has, which scientific results it has yielded and in which fields the method can be applied.

Before practicing the breathing exercises please watch this Safety Video first - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFSL_...

For more info on the Wim Hof Breathing and its benefits, check out the link below: https://www.wimhofmethod.com/breathin...

This Breathing Bubble is an audiovisual guide that helps you maintain rhythm and pace during your breathing sessions. Simply watch the bubble as it expands and contracts, and follow with your breath. You'll hear Wim breathe alongside you, and entrancing background sounds help tune out your surroundings, allowing you to focus on nothing but your breath.

Videos:

Guided Wim Hof Method Breathing
https://youtu.be/tybOi4hjZFQ

The Wim Hof Method Explained
https://youtu.be/Y1ial3Rc7Xg

Wim Hof YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTM1FYxeC4F7xDsBVltGg

THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL

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