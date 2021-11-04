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Tucker Carlson discusses American Political Prisoners - Amazing how long it takes for mainstream to catch up to the truth.
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11 views • November 04, 2021
Tucker Carlson discusses American Political Prisoners - Amazing how long it takes for mainstream to catch up to the truth.

Tucker Carlson discusses American Political Prisoners
https://ugetube.com/watch/tucker-carlson-discusses-american-political-prisoners_ImmyoChAkM31RwG.html

Part 1 - Patriot Purge | January 6th Documentary by Tucker Carlson
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Patriot-Purge-Part-1:d

Part 2 - Patriot Purge | January 6th Documentary by Tucker Carlson
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Patriot-Purge-Part-2:c

Part 3 - Patriot Purge | January 6th Documentary by Tucker Carlson
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Patriot-Purge-Part-3:3

PC Culture. G. Edward Griffin interviews former KGB agent Yuri Bezmenov (1984)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEijIFlob6c

Understanding the Political Scenario of INDIA,CANADA,JAPAN,CHINA,USA, FRANCE etc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9TviIuXPSE

Rutgers professor: "White people are committed to being villains," "We gotta take these MF'ers out."
https://twitter.com/mrctv/status/1453141895291588610?fbclid=IwAR0YwCDpthNaojY6tTwgc3BBovS5tCNGRL84GbnT3imDeW9QBrlilVpA7Z0

GUT WRENCHING PLEA FOR HELP! January 6th Detainee’s TELL ALL Letter to the American Public from DC GITMO — Please Help This Abused Man
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/gut-wrenching-plea-help-january-6th-detainees-tell-letter-american-public-dc-gitmo-please-help-innocent-man/?fbclid=IwAR2HVxz1jTY3Jk4B4G17WnGBzjQKvmiD_oZ3AkJA6Mmpu0RNHBVnqjbStF4

Episode 1,360 – Jan 6th Was A Failed Intelligence Operation (w/ Raheem Kassam, Darren Beattie)
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bannons-war-room/id1485351658?i=1000539662360&;fbclid=IwAR2HVxz1jTY3Jk4B4G17WnGBzjQKvmiD_oZ3AkJA6Mmpu0RNHBVnqjbStF4

The Real Oathkeeper - Charles Dyer
https://yearofjubile.com/charles

Meet Ray Epps: The Fed-Protected Provocateur Who Appears To Have Led The Very First 1/6 Attack On The U.S. Capitol
https://www.revolver.news/2021/10/meet-ray-epps-the-fed-protected-provocateur-who-appears-to-have-led-the-very-first-1-6-attack-on-the-u-s-capitol/?fbclid=IwAR3EChpbVMzqTyo9dICaIqaWfU0w9Wrsg0ISkKAENLK9w68z-7P0ZNYmqPc

How to Control What People Do | Propaganda - EDWARD BERNAYS | Animated Book Summary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Q-3qwEDyPM

At the 0:40 second mark, the video above says propaganda is normally considered BAD but in the case of a forced vaccine campaign, propaganda can be used for GOOD. That is the hypocrisy type of logic that these people use.

Interview with Rudy Davis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2-FQFwS9U8
Keywords
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