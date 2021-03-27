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DR RICHARD URSO (PART 1): COVID-19 PCR TESTS ARE FAULTY AND BEING MISUSED
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663 views • March 27, 2021
Join Bright Light News' Kim Elia for part 1, as Dr. Urso discusses how PCR are not designed to diagnose Covid-19 infection (or any other disease) and being misused to drive a "casedemic" and inflate deaths.
Dr. Richard Urso has treated 300,000+ patients, performed 30,000+ surgeries and successfully treated 200+ patients with Covid-19.
[00:50] Dr. Urso's background and experience
[06:00] PCR tests
Dr. Urso will share his expertise on such topics as the high number of U.S. deaths, the efficacy of lockdowns, treatment options and more in future episodes. Coming soon!
_________________________________________________________
For more great content, subscribe to our Youtube channel!
Visit us at www.brightlightnews.com.
Twitter, Facebook: @BLNewsMedia
Instagram: BLNewsMedia
Dr. Richard Urso has treated 300,000+ patients, performed 30,000+ surgeries and successfully treated 200+ patients with Covid-19.
[00:50] Dr. Urso's background and experience
[06:00] PCR tests
Dr. Urso will share his expertise on such topics as the high number of U.S. deaths, the efficacy of lockdowns, treatment options and more in future episodes. Coming soon!
_________________________________________________________
For more great content, subscribe to our Youtube channel!
Visit us at www.brightlightnews.com.
Twitter, Facebook: @BLNewsMedia
Instagram: BLNewsMedia
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