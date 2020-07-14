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Bro Dave Ch. 16 Who Are the Two Witnesses before Jesus' returns
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31 views • July 14, 2020
Many people have claimed to be the two witnesses of Revelation, but do any of them have the goods to be the two end time prophets?
In this video, Br. Dave shares some guidelines to help us identify the two end time witnesses and encourages us to learn the spiritual lessons behind these two prophets of God.
In this video, Br. Dave shares some guidelines to help us identify the two end time witnesses and encourages us to learn the spiritual lessons behind these two prophets of God.
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