'Pt 3 OF 3 OF I SAW THE HAND OF GOD RELEASE WORLD WIDE REVIVAL, PENTECOST

UP DATE 2- June 1st, 2020 READ NEW PINNED POSTALERT, PLEASE READ MY PINED POST ASAPThe move is still very much alive!Read what the Lord told me this morning in my new pinned post.UP DATE 1Before you read my update I want to share with you something that lays heavy on our Lord Jesus's heart for you.JESUS SPEAKING, "TELL THEM THAT I REALLY AM COMING BACK FOR A CHURCH WITH OUT SPOT OR WRINKLE"LINKS: I watched a live meeting at the Pentagon from 2005. Just found out Bill Gates is doing the briefing. Folks COVID 19 WAS PLANEDI watched another video by Mike Pompeo Says...'It's A Live Exercise'President Trump said, “I will chip every man women and child on earth land and sea.853 FEMA camps in America that are just like Hitlers concentration camps.Bill Gates Prediction - Everyone Must See This Before it is DeletedI woke up very early this morning, May 27, 2020 to Holy Spirit say 3 then I heard my phone ringing 2 separate times moments apart and a minuet later my phone rang one more time but it wasn't ringing it was a vision and today, Thursday May 28 a huge silver balloon came down from the sky or heaven and it was in the shape of the number 2.Q-Is God counting down to this great end time move?A- We shall soon see.The next thing I saw was a church bell ringing.After this I prayed and went back to bed and when I woke up I heard God's Holy Spirit say, "BE READY"INTERPRETATIONGod's Holy Spirit said 3: Could this mean in 3 days from now God's great end time revival will begin? If so it lines up perfectly with the Feast of Pentecost. Pentecost begins at sundown on Saturday May 30th and continues to sunset the following day.The Jewish calendar date for Feast day begin at sundown of the night beforehand. Therefore all holiday observances begin at sundown on the secular dates, with the following day being the first full day of the holiday. Jewish calendar dates conclude at nightfall.As you know Pentecost was the time of the first infilling of God's Holy Spirit upon a 120 people in an upper room in Israel 2000 years ago. Jesus commanded His disciples to wait for the promise of God's Holy to be poured out upon them and then they would go to the nations of the world preaching the gospel of Jesus with great signs and wonders following.Now you know why I named my YouTube Channel:UPPER ROOM RELOADED.History is about to repeat it's self. God's people are soon to be filled with a double portion of God's Holy Spirit and then this gospel will go to the nations in Great power and when this move is complete the Rapture will take place.INTERPRETATION CONTINUESI first heard the phone ringing back in November 2019 and have heard it many times since then.The Lord is calling you and me and He is saying BE READY for a third day out pouring of His Holy Spirit upon all flesh, Joel 2:28.Pentecost . . . God is in us.50th JUBILEE year is connected with the 50th day of SHAVUOT (Pentecost).We have been counting the Omar for 47 days now and on the 50th this Pentecost we will shout JUBILEE.One day the Father gave me a dream.In the dream my earthly father said, I want you to meet someone he cannot wait to meet you, I asked his name and my father said his name is Jubilee.Jubilee's other name is Jesus.Pentecost means "the fiftieth"—or, "count 50."Malachi 3 speaks about the Lord suddenly coming to his temple, you are that temple.Many of you are the Temple that Jesus will suddenly come to.MEANING OF SEEING A CHURCH BELL RINGING IN A VISIONThe last great end time move is more like a wedding between God and His Church the Bride of Christ. This will be the time when the Bride of Christ will become the Wife of Christ. We are a betrothed Bride that is been given the promise of a soon spiritual consummated marriage. It will be the time when the Bride of Christ will become one with Jesus when He fills us with Himself.I receive this exact same message three video's ago but I had to take them down because I got the date wrong. I am trying my best not to give away dates for the events the Lord reveals to me but instead point to a time in which we should be watching.I have been watching for this move for over 20 years. One day the Lord so filled me with the Glory of the Lord so that I could explain what is coming for the last days Bride of Christ.People of God if this Great end time move begins on Pentecost you will be home long before you ever reach Heaven.All eyes on this Pentecost and if nothing takes place we will just keep watching with all of our hearts for when it does.Last word,God the Holy Spirit says "BE READY"and I say be ready all the time!Ranger