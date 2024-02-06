Our Lady's Extraordinary Medjugorje Message to Visionary Ivan for February 3, 2024

Quo Vadis





The Message of Our Lady to Ivan Dragicevic on February 3, 2024 follows here:





“Dear children, you are in a time of grace and I invite you to pray for peace in your hearts.





Dear children, work and pray for your personal conversion and be busy with your personal conversion.





Be witnesses of peace in this world, be my hands outstretched. I'm close to you and even today I give you my maternal blessing and intercede before my Son for each of you.





Thank you for answering my call."





So Our Lady prayed for a while for world peace and with this prayer she went to the sign of light and the cross with the greeting: "Go in peace my dear children."





Here are the words of the Virgin to Eevahn in a similar message on June 23, 2023:





“MY CHILDREN, EVEN TODAY I WOULD LIKE TO INVITE YOU TO PEACE.





HERE I INTRODUCED MYSELF AS THE QUEEN OF PEACE.





I ALSO INVITE YOU TO BE MY BEARERS IN THIS TIRED WORLD; MAY YOU BRING PEACE.





PRAY FOR PEACE, PRAY FOR MY PLANS THAT I WISH TO CARRY OUT; BECAUSE MY SON HAS ALLOWED ME TO STAY SO LONG WITH YOU BECAUSE I WISH TO TEACH YOU; I WISH TO EDUCATE YOU AND LEAD YOU ALL TO JESUS; SO THAT YOU CAN EXPERIENCE TRUE AND DEEP PEACE.





THANK YOU, DEAR CHILDREN, BECAUSE EVEN TODAY YOU HAVE ANSWERED MY CALL.”





Ivan, born May 25, 1965, was 16-years-old when the apparitions began, and typical of a boy his age, was not particularly pious.





However, four days after the first apparitions his mother found a rosary in his pants pocket.





The apparitions forged a complete change in him.





Ivan is one of the three visionaries who continue to have daily apparitions and has been given nine secrets.





When speaking to pilgrims, Ivan shares the valuable information Our Lady has given him to help man find God.





Medjugorje is certainly an impressive phenomenon - although the Church has not yet officially recognized it - it attracts millions of pilgrims to this shrine in Herzegovina every year.





In 1993, Ivan married American Laureen Murphy with whom he has four children and lives between Boston and Medjugorje.





Visionary Ivan travels the world a lot and tells people about his extraordinary experience.





The prayer intention entrusted to him by Our Lady: for the young and for the priests.





