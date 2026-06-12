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Gilded Santuary
Total Freedom!
Total Freedom!
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there's an article to go with this on my substack:

https://open.substack.com/pub/totalfreedom/p/gilded-sanctuary?r=2zybog&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

Shattered Dreams Poetry

 

‘Gilded Sanctuary’

 

This will explain the concept behind the new channel. There is a purpose. It’s healing for people who have lived with a destructive person. Sometimes, just being understood, and knowing someone else ‘gets it’ helps.

There were written during a deeply healing time and I’m setting the poetry from “Shattered Dreams” a book of poetry for women who are divorcing a narcissist, into visual graphics and videos. Shattered Dreams Poetry was the name of the website they were originally published on. If you’ve ever found yourself in an abusive situation, with no way out, these are for you. They were written for women, but men like them too, as there are many men who’ve been in a relationship with narcissistic women. Please like, share, and subscribe.

This channel will feature other poetry also, but from other books of mine, and other poets who get them to me, and they are approved for the channel.

 

Also, check out my new book series:

 

Purchase: Prepare For the End Books Series to see a fictionalized ongoing war with the evil behind it.

To see the graphics from the marketing campaign, find Rina Lynn books on Facebook

 

Happy Healing!

 

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CVFBSV7M?binding=kindle_edition&searchxofy=true&ref_=dbs_s_aps_series_rwt_tkin&qid=1778257364&sr=8-2

 

Drop a comment & let me know what you think!

If you’re behind – start reading now

I made Book one ‘A Safe Haven’ e-book

FREE FOR 90 DAYS,

SO, TELL YOUR FRIENDS.

Thanks for All Your Support!




Keywords
recoveryemotional healingrina lynn booksprepare for the end seriestotal freedomnarcissistic abuse recoveryabuse recoverya safe haventhe hourglass flipsranch havenintriguing truthis there any safe placewomens ministriesbuilding a solid christian homeshattered dreams poetrygilded sanctuary
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy