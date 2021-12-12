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12/10/2021 Miles Guo：Most of the investments in the CCP’s financial sector and real estate are made by foreign financial institutions, and this alone violates the CCP’s so-called policies and regulations regarding the prohibition of foreign investments in certain domains and the foreign currency exchange settlement