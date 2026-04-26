PASSIVE AND RESUDIAL Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others NOT Have to Wear Chemical Sunscreen

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Short video going over 5 negatives of wearing chemical sunscreen & what to do instead.
The 5 Negatives:
1. it blocks that vast majority of BENEFICIAL UVA & UVB light, of which the latter is critical for Vitamin D production
2. you're introducing toxic compounds into your bloodstream & body
3. you're wasting precious time getting the sunscreen
4. you're wasting money purchasing it
5. you're harming delicate coral reefs & hurting ocean life
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OR
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To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code
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View a presentation at any of
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation
tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint
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OR
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Learn all about HORMONE D at any of
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https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies
To view The World’s Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, & Companies about Light, Sunlight, & “Vitamin” D, visit any of the below:
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tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo
tinyurl.com/LightForDummies
14:27End Screen