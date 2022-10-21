Stew Peters Full Show Stew Peters DROPS NUKES Exposing C19 Bioweapon Jab

EXCLUSIVE Interview w/ FL Surgeon General: Stew Peters DROPS NUKES Exposing C19 Bioweapon Jab. Doctor Joseph Ladapo came to this country at age 5 from Nigeria. Dr. Ladapo’s office put out a new guidance on the Covid-19 vaccines. This guidance recommended that men aged 18-39 not receive Covid-19 vaccines. This is based on an analysis by the Florida Department of Health, which found that in the month after getting vaccinated, for young men there was an eighty-four percent increase in the risk of sudden death from heart failure.

DeAnna Lorraine joins to detail how OB/GYNs across the globe are seeing huge increases in infant deaths, reproductive issues, and so much more! Penial disfunction is attacking vaccinated men, and pregnant women are suffering from dramatic miscarriages!

Erin Elizabeth joins to detail the insanity facing the children. Will parents stand up against the CDC and the schools, and represent the rights of their children?

