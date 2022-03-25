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Fighting Gov't Overreach on January 6 and Covid Mandates in the Courts
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3 views • March 25, 2022
The courts should quash the outrageous Covid overreach including vaccine mandates and other measures, and the persecution of January 6 political protestors must stop, said Pennsylvania attorney Jim Welsh who is working with other lawyers across America on these issues in an interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman.
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