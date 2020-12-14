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Sperimentazione Vaccino: Hanno ucciso Dio.La mia Anima è morta - They killed God.My Soul is dead - Ottobre 2020 - Sub Ita
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125 views • December 14, 2020
In questo video la conduttrice, riporta le parole pronunciate da un volontario per la sperimentazione del vaccino anti covid -19, dopo aver ricevuto la vaccinazione.
Questo volontario era già il secondo a aver riportato danni neurologici a seguito della sperimentazione.
L'azienda biofarmaceutica a cui questo articolo fa riferimento è l'AstraZeneca.
Fonte video: https://banned.video/
In this video, the presenter reports the words spoken by a volunteer for the trial of the anti covid -19 vaccine, after receiving the vaccination.
This volunteer was already the second to report neurological damage following the experiment.
The biopharmaceutical company this article refers to is AstraZeneca.
Video source: https://banned.video/
Questo volontario era già il secondo a aver riportato danni neurologici a seguito della sperimentazione.
L'azienda biofarmaceutica a cui questo articolo fa riferimento è l'AstraZeneca.
Fonte video: https://banned.video/
In this video, the presenter reports the words spoken by a volunteer for the trial of the anti covid -19 vaccine, after receiving the vaccination.
This volunteer was already the second to report neurological damage following the experiment.
The biopharmaceutical company this article refers to is AstraZeneca.
Video source: https://banned.video/
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