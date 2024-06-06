Brighteon Broadcast News, June 6, 2024 – Exclusive news, documents and interviews reveal concerning questions about GOP US Senate campaign in Virginia

- Potential fundraising fraud in a US Senate campaign in #Virginia.

- Super PAC's goal to elect Republicans in Virginia. (11:25)

- Political parties' stances on war and regulation. (43:06)

- Journalist Gonzalo Lira's death and US government's response, as well as rumors of USS Eisenhower damage. (1:05:06)

- US Navy vulnerability and Hezbollah missile attack on Israel's iron dome. (1:09:24)

- Warfare technology and geopolitics with a former CIA officer. (1:14:13)

- Whistleblowing and reprisals in the CIA. (1:21:43)

- Abuse of power in a warzone, including favoritism and neglect of duty. (1:27:40)

- CIA lack of oversight and accountability. (1:31:46)

- Government abuse of power and whistleblower cases. (1:44:00)

- Censorship and the deep state in America. (2:10:59)





