Humans Become Toxin Factories With COVID Injection, Warns Dr. Kaufman

Human bodies are being turned into factories for dangerous spike proteins thanks to the experimental RNA COVID injections, warns Dr. Andrew Kaufman. And despite claims that the issue would remain at the shoulder, Dr. Kaufman warns that the blood is transporting this RNA all throughout the body, causing serious concerns. Another area of concern is potential shedding of these toxic spike proteins by those who have been injected, though the prominent doctor urged people not to consider vaccinated individuals the enemy. Finally, Dr. Kaufman issues a stark warning about the emerging world of nano-technology and the implications for human liberty.



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