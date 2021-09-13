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THREAT! “Shedding”, Breastfeeding, Self-Spreading “Contagious” Vaccines
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421 views • September 13, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby appeared in a new segment "Ask Dr. Jane", and revealed the shocking dangers about the "self-spreading" vaccines and more!
ALL jabbed with "covid" bio weapon "vaccine" should be quarantined far away from healthy, NOT genetically modified REAL Human beings. They ARE a real danger to us, Pure Blood people and we HAVE TO separate them from us - for our own sake.
source:
StewPeters.tv
ALL jabbed with "covid" bio weapon "vaccine" should be quarantined far away from healthy, NOT genetically modified REAL Human beings. They ARE a real danger to us, Pure Blood people and we HAVE TO separate them from us - for our own sake.
source:
StewPeters.tv
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