2nd Amendment: Founders' Blueprint to Defeat Gun Control
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
33 views • 4 months ago

The natural right of self defence is one of our most essential rights, part of the first law of nature. But that hasn’t stopped governments from violating it. So the founders told us over and over that it’s up to us - the people of the states - to protect and defend our own constitution and our own liberty - whether the government likes it, or not. In this episode, we’re applying their principles and strategy to protect and defend the 2nd Amendment from federal violations.

Path to Liberty: December 13, 2024

libertyconstitutionhistory2nd amendmentlibertarianright to keep and bear armsfoundersresist10th amendment
