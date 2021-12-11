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The Real Tony Fauci: Sinister Evil, History of Experimenting and Killing Humans
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20 views • December 11, 2021
1. COVID-19 Vaccine Causes AIDS, Says Dr. Zelenko
https://www.infowars.com/posts/covid-19-vaccine-causes-aids-says-dr-zelenko/
2. MAX IGAN SAYS IT AS IT IS...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0w7RIrueFcX3/
3. A few weeks ago we had Sheila Zilinsky on this program and talked a bit about the topic of transhumanism: That’s the ideology, very popular in Silicon Valley, that wants to use radical technologies to transform the very idea of what it means to be human. In the Book of Genesis, God says “let us make man in our image.” Transhumanists think they can use technology to reverse that and turn men into Gods.
https://www.brighteon.com/0ca103f7-a16c-453e-a2dd-b2d5ccef09fa
4. The media, the establishment, and the accomplices all want Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial to be censored. The FBI has now confirmed that they gave child porn back to Jeffrey Epstein before his arrest! Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall shares an update on the sex trial of the century.
https://www.brighteon.com/03f90aef-f5e7-4489-af62-b51e152c8544
5. The Real Tony Fauci: Sinister Evil, History of Experimenting and Killing Humans. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reveals the full extent of Fauci’s sinister behavior in the early days of the AIDS crisis. He shows how Fauci sabotaged many low-cost treatments for the disease in favor of promoting a chemotherapy drug, AZT, as the only solution.
https://www.brighteon.com/fa751545-2fb5-438e-87a6-26154353a7cc
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.infowars.com/posts/covid-19-vaccine-causes-aids-says-dr-zelenko/
2. MAX IGAN SAYS IT AS IT IS...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0w7RIrueFcX3/
3. A few weeks ago we had Sheila Zilinsky on this program and talked a bit about the topic of transhumanism: That’s the ideology, very popular in Silicon Valley, that wants to use radical technologies to transform the very idea of what it means to be human. In the Book of Genesis, God says “let us make man in our image.” Transhumanists think they can use technology to reverse that and turn men into Gods.
https://www.brighteon.com/0ca103f7-a16c-453e-a2dd-b2d5ccef09fa
4. The media, the establishment, and the accomplices all want Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial to be censored. The FBI has now confirmed that they gave child porn back to Jeffrey Epstein before his arrest! Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall shares an update on the sex trial of the century.
https://www.brighteon.com/03f90aef-f5e7-4489-af62-b51e152c8544
5. The Real Tony Fauci: Sinister Evil, History of Experimenting and Killing Humans. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reveals the full extent of Fauci’s sinister behavior in the early days of the AIDS crisis. He shows how Fauci sabotaged many low-cost treatments for the disease in favor of promoting a chemotherapy drug, AZT, as the only solution.
https://www.brighteon.com/fa751545-2fb5-438e-87a6-26154353a7cc
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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