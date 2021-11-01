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Victims of the COVID Vaccines
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470 views • November 01, 2021
Victims of the COVID Vaccines
752,801 Adverse Events
71,036 Hospitalizations
85,377 Urgent Care
6,737 Anaphylaxis
9,035 Bell's Palsy
2,262 Miscarriages
7,582 Heart Attacks
6,812 Myocarditis/Pericarditis
20,789 Permanently Disabled
15,937 Deaths
Why are public health officials and politicians ignoring the data❓
Why are they ignoring the victims of the COVID vaccine❓
752,801 Adverse Events
71,036 Hospitalizations
85,377 Urgent Care
6,737 Anaphylaxis
9,035 Bell's Palsy
2,262 Miscarriages
7,582 Heart Attacks
6,812 Myocarditis/Pericarditis
20,789 Permanently Disabled
15,937 Deaths
Why are public health officials and politicians ignoring the data❓
Why are they ignoring the victims of the COVID vaccine❓
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