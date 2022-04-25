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For those who say the CIA created Flat Earth. 102 year old Testimony
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118 views • April 25, 2022
OP Freedom.
Flat Earth Testimony from a 102 Yr old - Vid by DITRH This is one of the most beautiful and moving Videos I've seen in a VERY long time.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11pdy8-for-those-who-say-the-cia-created-flat-earth.-102-year-old-testimony.html
Flat Earth Testimony from a 102 Yr old - Vid by DITRH This is one of the most beautiful and moving Videos I've seen in a VERY long time.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11pdy8-for-those-who-say-the-cia-created-flat-earth.-102-year-old-testimony.html
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