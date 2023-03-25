Create New Account
Governor Ron DeSantis on the LGBTQ Lobby, DEI, and Fatherhood | Ep 763 -- Allie Beth Stuckey
Scriptural Scrutiny
Published Yesterday |

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://youtu.be/KyBqNFK1m9c

Allie Beth Stuckey is joined by a very special guest, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, to talk about some of the latest media myths about his moves as the leader of his state, his governing philosophy, and how fatherhood influences the fights he takes on. Governor DeSantis, as many know, is consistently at the center of the most important culture wars, using his power as governor of the state of Florida to push for policies that have swung the state from purple to red in just four years. We talk about the media's pathetic response to his many successes, from cracking down on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and taking on corporate behemoth Disney to standing up against "gender confirmation" procedures on minors in Florida. And yes, we also ask the million-dollar question! Governor DeSantis' new book, "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival," is out now. https://www.harpercollins.com/pages/d... 

Keywords
newspoliticschristianityfatherhoodrondesantispresidentialracealliebethstuckey

