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Should You Take Turpentine With Castor Oil Or Sugar?
The two main turpentine detoxification protocols are turpentine with sugar and turpentine with castor oil and a question I get asked in regards to these are which one should a person should be performing and how they determine this.
So I have created this video "Should You Take Turpentine With Castor Oil Or Sugar?" to share with you all fully which main turpentine you should be performing and why, if you want to learn all about this make sure to watch this video from start to finish!
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