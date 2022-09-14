Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html





Turpentine Starting Protocol V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3qnguov

Turpentine And Sugar Healing Protocol And Demonstration - https://bit.ly/3eB4q0q

Turpentine And Castor Oil In Capsules Protocol! - https://bit.ly/3KY9bNE

WARNING Why You NEED ACTIVATED CHARCOAL When Taking TURPENTINE! - https://bit.ly/3xsWqpz





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html

All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html





Should You Take Turpentine With Castor Oil Or Sugar?





The two main turpentine detoxification protocols are turpentine with sugar and turpentine with castor oil and a question I get asked in regards to these are which one should a person should be performing and how they determine this.





So I have created this video "Should You Take Turpentine With Castor Oil Or Sugar?" to share with you all fully which main turpentine you should be performing and why, if you want to learn all about this make sure to watch this video from start to finish!





My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno