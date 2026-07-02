My heaven’s personal mansion’s garden “Jesusland” with free stores & candyland & carnivals & concert

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2026). The video is a concept for my heaven’s personal mansion’s garden “Jesus Land” with free stores & candy land & carnivals & concerts that I am planning to open to all inhabitants of heaven. If we start construction during Jesus’ millennial kingdom on earth, then it should be ready in time when everyone returns to heaven after Jesus’ millennial kingdom. (Since time is moving faster & faster & faster, I suspect Jesus’ millennial kingdom will be more like a Sabbath one-year vacation on earth rather than a thousand years, in order to speed up the arrival of God’s eternal kingdom with his Bride & children. Time has sped up triple the speed already in the last few months.) It will be part of God’s recreation of a new heaven & earth of fun & laughter & excitement & adventure & joy & dreams & worship & communion with Jesus in all of its activities. No pun intended. Jesus & our Father will be very busy fellowshipping and being worshipped and communing and having fun and laughing and dining and exploring and participating and exchanging thoughts and enjoying his creation which is his children’s intimate family relationships. It will be God’s grand-level God-level big “welcoming back surprise” for all his children when they return back to heaven at the end of Christ’s millennial kingdom reign on earth, and God’s complete dimensional renovation work with a “Jesus Land YHWH World” new heaven and a new earth combined and a super-fun super-laughter super-exciting super-enjoyment super-creative super-communion super-worship super-entertaining super-enhanced super-multi-world-portal super-renovated New Jerusalem that will come down to the new earth with God in the midst of all the entertainment, if it is God’s will. It will blow the socks off of all the saints & blow the minds of every God’s children returning to heaven (or when rather the new heaven combines with the new earth with a new Jerusalem capitol city finished product has its grand opening celebration festivities), just like Jesus always does with his brothers & friends & personal council, such as walking on water or walking through walls or changing water to wine or making the dead alive or calming the storm or raining manna down or parting the Red Sea or creating a higher dimensional theme park that will make Satan Lucifer’s “12 million children parasitical child-sacrifice ritual” child-trafficking fake theme park Disneyworld (Hansel Gretel witch’s candy house lure) look like an old rotting dusty ghost town with tumble weeds & lonely desert wind sound or perhaps a pedophile cannibal Satanist snake’s “overgrown Lego toy town,” if it is God’s will. No mind can imagine what God has in store for his children. The workaholics on earth, who had very little time to spend with Jesus, will have ample opportunity to enjoy fellowshipping with Jesus in the barbecue picnics & festivals & carnivals & “ohanami” worship concerts & riding with Jesus through cosmic galactic other-dimensional wormportal portal rides in the new “Jesus Promised Land YHWH World—a land flowing with milk chocolate mint-chips spring streams and honey maple butterscotch caramel waterfalls” (the Christian saints’ super hyped-up spiritual version of the Israelite’s physical symbolism entry into the earthly Promised Land flowing with milk & honey).





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