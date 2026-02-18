BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Occult Symbolism In Corporate Advertising
27 views • 1 day ago

🌟𝗔𝗥𝗧 & 𝗢𝗖𝗖𝗨𝗟𝗧 𝗞𝗡𝗢𝗪𝗟𝗘𝗗𝗚𝗘: https://www.jackiekrasna.com/

Jackie is pleased to share her oldest presentation as part of her public Great Work, originally published in 2022 and now enhanced and restored for clarity.

In 𝙊𝙘𝙘𝙪𝙡𝙩 𝙎𝙮𝙢𝙗𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙢 𝙄𝙣 𝘾𝙤𝙧𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝘼𝙙𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜, Jackie explores how esoteric symbols, which might normally be positive and uplifting, appear in corporate branding and advertising for the subversive purpose of mind control and persuasion.

This short exposé was heavily inspired by a presentation entitled 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙃𝙞𝙙𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙪𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙪𝙗𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙐𝙨𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙎𝙖𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙎𝙮𝙢𝙗𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙢 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙖 by Michael Tsarion and by the book 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙃𝙞𝙙𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙪𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨 by Vance Packard, which both examine how the marketing teams of mid-century Madison Avenue and the contemporary advertising industry have wielded archetypal imagery, color, and other forms of symbolic language to influence perception.

This video marked the beginning of Jackie’s public exploration into symbolism, consciousness studies, and the dark occult. These are among her favorite subjects to study and share with other curious students.

Whether you are new to the study of occult symbolism or continuing your research into the darker applications of occult knowledge, this presentation offers a foundational perspective on how symbols shape thought, behavior, and worldview.

mind controlmichael tsarionhidden in plain sightsymbologyoccult symbolismpsychological manipulationesoteric symbolismjackie krasnadark psychologyvance packardhidden persuaderssymbol literacysymbolism subervsive symbolism
Chapters

00:00– Intro

00:51– The Occult

4:08– Symbol Literacy

6:50– Solar Symbolism

9:08– Astrology: Aries

11:08– Astrology: Taurus

12:07– Astrology: Cancer

12:48– Astrology: Leo

13:58– Astrology: Virgo

15:09– Astrology: Sagittarius

16:06– Astrology: Pisces

16:42– Astrology: Saturn

18:12– Numerology:1

19:56– Numerology : 4

20:50– Numerology: 5

21:40– Numerology: 7

23:40– Money

24:49– Green Language

26:45– Language: Spelling

27:57– Color: Red

28:35– Color: Orange

29:39– Color: Yellow

30:36– Color: Green

31:19– Color: Blue

33:30– Color: Purple

33:55– Color: Pink

34:31– Color: Black

35:14– Color: White

35:38– References

36:57End Screen

