Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🆘Bentley🆘Dies tomorrow 4/19 @harris county Houston TX (after being abandoned @ an apt for 2 weeks) way to go Texas the worst state for killing healthy pets @YOUR expense
37 views
channel image
Amanie K9
Published a day ago |

Bentley is a sweetheart ♥️He Loves Balls and people . Can anyone be his hero ? Pls share and network before we lose another precious life in Houston . Oh, and they’re getting a $47 MILLION a handout this year. BARC Houston also has 14 PUPPIES on their kill list tomorrow . Demand an independent audit from the attorney general ! Where is the “greatness” of Texas you have the highest kill rates in the nation ! 

Keywords
murderfraudanimal welfarepetstaxpayer fraud

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket