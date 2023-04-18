🆘Bentley🆘Dies tomorrow 4/19 @harris county Houston TX (after being abandoned @ an apt for 2 weeks) way to go Texas the worst state for killing healthy pets @YOUR expense

Bentley is a sweetheart ♥️He Loves Balls and people . Can anyone be his hero ? Pls share and network before we lose another precious life in Houston . Oh, and they’re getting a $47 MILLION a handout this year. BARC Houston also has 14 PUPPIES on their kill list tomorrow . Demand an independent audit from the attorney general ! Where is the “greatness” of Texas you have the highest kill rates in the nation !
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.