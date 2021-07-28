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Ouroboros Phenomenon, a 24 Hr Livestream Event!
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2 views • July 28, 2021
The real pandemic is FEAR! This is the real danger to humanity.
Fear is what this pandemic is all about! We have been manipulated and blinded into believing that a virus has the power to control the decisions we are making. Fear is what disconnects us from our true voice and source energy!
But it’s time to stop the cycle of fear and compliance!
Join me for an incredible 24 hour event happening on the 31st of July, The Ouroboros Phenomenon, unveiling the matrix and illuminating the new wealth paradigm.
I am bringing together an extraordinary group of leaders and freedom fighters that I trust and KNOW are here to serve humanity at this time. You will learn the practical tools to break free from spiritual sickness. Press play to learn more about this unique event!
CTA FB: To get register, click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/the_ouroboros_phenomenon
CTA IG: Head over to my bio to register now!
Here is another video that I think you should watch on How to Shift Out of complacency (https://youtu.be/ymVtLUZXcCc)
I am on a mission to annihilate financial slavery consciousness on this planet, are you ready to take the leap? After you watch...make sure to subscribe to my YouTube channel for more videos! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL5ZKzIqE48oodQutpZ9cUQ
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
Fear is what this pandemic is all about! We have been manipulated and blinded into believing that a virus has the power to control the decisions we are making. Fear is what disconnects us from our true voice and source energy!
But it’s time to stop the cycle of fear and compliance!
Join me for an incredible 24 hour event happening on the 31st of July, The Ouroboros Phenomenon, unveiling the matrix and illuminating the new wealth paradigm.
I am bringing together an extraordinary group of leaders and freedom fighters that I trust and KNOW are here to serve humanity at this time. You will learn the practical tools to break free from spiritual sickness. Press play to learn more about this unique event!
CTA FB: To get register, click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/the_ouroboros_phenomenon
CTA IG: Head over to my bio to register now!
Here is another video that I think you should watch on How to Shift Out of complacency (https://youtu.be/ymVtLUZXcCc)
I am on a mission to annihilate financial slavery consciousness on this planet, are you ready to take the leap? After you watch...make sure to subscribe to my YouTube channel for more videos! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL5ZKzIqE48oodQutpZ9cUQ
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
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