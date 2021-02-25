In the Line of Duty: Officer Brian Sicknick's Death Dishonoured By CNN, the NY Times and Now the US Senate - How Shameful!

During the White House riot of January 6th two news agencies (CNN and the New York Times) reported that a Capitol Hill Police Officer (Brian Sicknick) lost his life to Trump supporters after he was blunt forced with a fire extinguisher. SEVERAL news agencies ran with this polarizing story about the dead officer even though his family asked that his death NOT be politicized. Autopsy reports were done and not released (because they show that he did not die from blunt force trauma). He passed away the day after the riot and family believe that the 45 year old officer had a stroke. CNN retracted the fire extinguisher death and said that he may have died from 'bear spray' that the rioters used. This is also a shameful story. The New York Times retracted the story, but never did a follow-up. This week during the Senate Hearing looking into the riot of January 6th at the Capitol the death of Officer Brian Sicknick was not recognized, nor was it giving it's due with a moment of silence. The media, Democrat politicians and others used his death when it suited their agenda and narrative, but now that their story regarding his death has been exposed the name Brian Sicknick is radioactive so he is no longer news worthy. Shame on CNN, shame on the NY Times and shame on the politicians for using his death as a media prop.Related article website:Related video:"Senator Rick Scott Confirms: NO ONE Knows Why the National Guard Still Have Washington Barb Wired and Locked Down"Global Agenda on Social MediaGlobalAgenda on GabGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Global Agenda @RumbleGlobal Agenda @lbry.tvGlobal Agenda @OdyseeFlote.app