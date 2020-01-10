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Tore Says Thursday 10-01-2020
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11 views • October 02, 2020
We are getting down to the wire now. The threats and strategies are out in the open. When will Gina Haspel come clean? Core level corruption. City councils are eating their words. It's our America, infodemic or not. The strategy options are many. They want one party rule. The attack on religion has been perfectly set. Four, four could quickly become four, three. We have all the tapes. Make sure you stay focused and true to yourself.
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