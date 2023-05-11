Andreas Sidkvist bemöter grov smutskastning

Andres Sidkvist, ordförande i partiet MoD (https://partietmod.se/) utsattes för en smutskastningskampanj av Tidningen Syre när han valdes in i styrelsen för Miljömagasinet. Han attackerades för sitt engagemang för människors frihet och för att han värnar yttrandefriheten. I denna intervju bemöter han påhoppen. Vad tycker du? Gilla, dela och kommentera! FrihetsNytt står för yttrandefrihet. Hos oss får alla åsikter komma till tals, även de obekväma.
https://youtu.be/ooKyYEvIhYk
