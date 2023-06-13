Pete Papaherakles' History of Homosexuality and the Cultural Agenda - Part 2 of 3

Part 2 of 3. Pete goes beyond Alfred Kinsey and describes the history of laws against homosexuality since the colonial days when they burned people at the stake. Thomas Jefferson was a hero for gay rights because he advocated that homosexual men should be castrated. They voted him down and kept death by hanging instead! Pete also goes into the civil rights movement, the 1960s and other planned agendas to attack or change society.
"The Godfather" Pete Papaherakles has written hundreds of articles for American Free Press and the Barnes Review and has hundreds of videos on this playlist, at https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/3U7qDqfXKIq7/
Please phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://vk.com/brianruhe
MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
https://tv.gab.com/channel/Brian_Ruhe
Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/[email protected]
YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@BrianRuhe-ir3fp
My three books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.