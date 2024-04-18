Nothing for US - Billions for Everyone Else

April 17, 2024 - Congress is ready to give away $95 billion, while refusing to fix the border or FIRE the guy in charge. Let's look at the details of the CRUSHING flow of illegals to US airports, the MONEY going to Ukraine, and the censorship industry that has conservatives in its cross hairs.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Newsletters:
LoriColley.Substack.com
PrayingCitizen.Wordpress.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.