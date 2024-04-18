Create New Account
Nothing for US - Billions for Everyone Else
Lori Colley
April 17, 2024 - Congress is ready to give away $95 billion, while refusing to fix the border or FIRE the guy in charge. Let's look at the details of the CRUSHING flow of illegals to US airports, the MONEY going to Ukraine, and the censorship industry that has conservatives in its cross hairs.

Thanks for watching and praying!

