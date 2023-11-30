Create New Account
Daily Dose: 'Senate Passes Measure to Ban Fed Mask Mandates' with Dr. Peterson Pierre
GalacticStorm
54 views
Published 13 hours ago

Daily Dose: 'Senate Passes Measure to Ban Fed Mask Mandates' with Dr. Peterson Pierre | America's Frontline Doctors


AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: 'Senate Passes Measure to Ban Fed Mask Mandates' (Ep. 2282- 11.28.2023). The Real Story of Good Health.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/senate-passes-measure-to-ban-federal-mask-mandates-5517630




Keywords
front line doctorsdaily dosedr peterson pierremask mandates banned

