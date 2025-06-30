Former FBI Agent Tells How to Prepare for Economic Collapse and Potential War - Stan Deyo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As we continue to move forward in these last days filled with major uncertainty and anxiety-ridden headline news, it is critical to be prepared for the birthing pains leading up to the Great Tribulation. Stan Deyo is a scientist, author, and a managing partner for Deyo Enterprises. He discusses the possibility of a civil war unraveling on American soil very soon - and how people should get right with God in preparation for the potential violence to come, along with Jesus’ soon return. He talks about how a cashless society would affect our freedoms, and how everyday citizens can practically and peacefully protect themselves from the possibility of domestic threats that may show up on their doorstep. The best thing anyone can do is prepare in these critical areas and pray for God’s direction and guidance.
TAKEAWAYS
Stan’s wife Holly wrote a must-read book called Dare to Prepare
The stage is being set for the collapse of the United States and a global government to replace our republic
The Catholic Pope could potentially play a role in the End Times as the false prophet referred to in the book of Revelation
The most important thing to remember: get your heart right with God
