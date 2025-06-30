BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Former FBI Agent Tells How to Prepare for Economic Collapse and Potential War - Stan Deyo
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
409 followers
164 views • 18 hours ago


As we continue to move forward in these last days filled with major uncertainty and anxiety-ridden headline news, it is critical to be prepared for the birthing pains leading up to the Great Tribulation. Stan Deyo is a scientist, author, and a managing partner for Deyo Enterprises. He discusses the possibility of a civil war unraveling on American soil very soon - and how people should get right with God in preparation for the potential violence to come, along with Jesus’ soon return. He talks about how a cashless society would affect our freedoms, and how everyday citizens can practically and peacefully protect themselves from the possibility of domestic threats that may show up on their doorstep. The best thing anyone can do is prepare in these critical areas and pray for God’s direction and guidance.



TAKEAWAYS


Stan’s wife Holly wrote a must-read book called Dare to Prepare


The stage is being set for the collapse of the United States and a global government to replace our republic


The Catholic Pope could potentially play a role in the End Times as the false prophet referred to in the book of Revelation


The most important thing to remember: get your heart right with God



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Dare to Prepare book: https://amzn.to/4f9zP3A

Byrna Technologies: https://byrna.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH STAN DEYO

Website: https://standeyo.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stan.deyo.1

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/StanDeyo1


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

My Father’s World: mfwbooks. com/4tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
americagodtribulationwarunited statesend timeseconomic collapsefbi agentstan deyotina griffincounter culture mom showdare to prepare
