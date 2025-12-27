BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
AND HE ~ SATAN ~ WILL MAKE WAR WITH THE SAINT'S
The Final Witness
The Final Witness
100 followers
52 views • 1 day ago

Dark Journalist Interview With WhistleBlower Eric Hecker

Antarctica Raytheon UFO Neutrino Effect

Another Excellent Reveal of Satan's Weapons for

His WorldWide Control and Power that has Been Given To Him.

LUKE 4:5 And the devil, taking him up into an high mountain, shewed unto him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time.

6 And the devil said unto him,

All This Power will I give thee, and the glory of them: for that is delivered unto me; and to whomsoever I will I give it.

7 If thou therefore wilt worship me, all shall be thine.

ALL The LEADER's In The Governments of This World Have Been Worshipping Satan for Quite some time now, Along with all of Those who are involved with what is called Politics !!!

Revelation 13:5 and power was given unto him to continue forty and two months.

2 THESSALONIANS 2: 7 For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. 8 And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: 9 Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, 10 And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. 11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: 12 That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.


https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

https://onevsp.com/channels/@TheFinalWitness

https://rumble.com/v5es1lp-d.o.d.-directive-3000.09-autonomy-and-weapons-systems-pa

vaccinesdoctorsliarsbillgatescovidbillmahr
